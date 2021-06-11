Critics hail Sunil Grover’s performance in this situational crime comedy directed by Vikas Bahl





Sunflower is an online collection created by Vikas Bahl. It’s streaming on Zee5. It follows a society named Sunflower in Mumbai that has an attention-grabbing mix of individuals. All’s properly till a person named Raj Kapoor is killed. Whereas we as viewers know who the perpetrator is, the characters don’t. Mumbai law enforcement officials— Digendra (Ranvir Shorey) and Chetan Tambe (Girish Kulkarni) start investigating the case. Sonu Singh (Sunil Grover) turns into the prime suspect in the case. Additionally Learn – Bollywood and Baarish: Romance, fights, chiffon sarees and extra – this is what actors do when it rains and it is HILARIOUS – view pics

Many critics have given it good rankings. Pratishruti Ganguly from Firstpost gave it 4 stars and wrote, “The collection is a sluggish burn that crackles into life as soon as the ball is about into movement, however the wheels do begin coming off on the tail finish. Parallel storylines shifting in and out of the principle plot dilute the intrigue and mar the viewing expertise. Take for instance Iyer’s orthodoxy. Iyer and his cronies routinely chair panels to display who can and can’t lease an house in the complicated. His narrow-mindedness couldn’t be much less conspicuous, however the makers insist on overexplaining his discriminatory behaviour each time he opens his mouth.” Additionally Learn – Raj Kapoor Demise Anniversary: The legendary filmmaker was a whole household man and these throwback pics are proof

Archika Khurana from TOI gave it 3 stars and wrote, “The screenplay is intriguing all through, because of its quirky characters with odd tics and traits that outline them, in addition to the subplots that mix properly into this character-driven plot.” Additionally Learn – Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni makes her Instagram account public; Neetu Kapoor offers an cute shout-out

Shubham Kulkarni from Koimoi didn’t appear impressed. He give it 2 stars and wrote, “Slower tried to be an edgy drama set in the universe of Darkish comedies, however falls flat in its personal loopholes. There are superb actors however that isn’t sufficient to make it a enjoyable watch.”

Sunil Grover’s performance was lauded by many. “Grover’s character of Sonu Singh takes the cake. Vikas Bahl has made him an ideal mixture of quirkiness and innocence. He’s not your regular neighbour or colleague. If at one second you doubt his intentions, the very subsequent second you sympathise with him. It’s a pleasure to see Grover in a job of some substance,” wrote Arushi Jain from The Indian Specific.

“Anchoring the present, and holding collectively its sprawling unfastened ends is Sunil Grover, in what’s arguably his greatest performance so far. Taking part in Sonu Singh, a gross sales government in a beauty firm, he’s a hopeless loser however by no means one to surrender. That is what makes Sonu so attention-grabbing,” wrote Subhash Ok Jha in his evaluate on Spotboye.

