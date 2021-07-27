Critics Pounce on Naomi Osaka After Loss, Denting Japan’s Claim to Diversity

TOKYO – Just four days after Naomi Osaka climbed the stairs to light the Olympic cauldron, touted as a symbol of a new, more inclusive Japan, that image was undermined by backlash on Tuesday following her surprise loss in Tokyo.

Many Japanese were stunned by Ms Osaka’s third round loss to Czech Marketa Vondrousova after she was favorite to win gold in women’s tennis at home.

But as the face of a Summer Games riddled with unrelenting pandemic scandal and anxiety – Tokyo released a record number of new coronavirus cases on Tuesday – Ms Osaka took a beating on Japanese social media , some questioning his identity or his right to represent the country at all.

“I still don’t understand why she was the last torchbearer,” one commentator wrote in a Yahoo News article about her loss. “Although she says she’s Japanese, she doesn’t speak much Japanese.” Several comments like this one, which were harshly critical of Ms. Osaka, have been praised by at least 10,000 other Yahoo users.