Critics slam timing of Biden’s ‘ministry of truth’ to police internet for ‘disinformation’



Conservatives have condemned the Biden administration on social media after announcing that a “disinformation governance board” was being set up to fight “confusion” in the mid-2022s.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas To testify A “disinformation governance board” was formed on Wednesday, just days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought Twitter, to fight online confusion and co-chair Rob Silver, the policy’s under-secretary with chief deputy general counsel Jennifer Gaskill.

“The goal is to pool the resources of the DHS,” Mayerkas said, adding that the department was focusing on creating confusion in minority communities.

Missouri Sen. Josh Howley called the board “disrespectful” and wrote a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas asking for an answer on how the board would work.

“Is there anything more dystopian than the Federal Government-run Disinformation Governance Board?” Florida Republican congressional candidate. Willie J. Montagu tweeted, adding in a later tweet that the board was “Orwelian”.

“They did not need a ‘disinformation governance board’ before @ Elnmask They threatened to take control of the narrative, “said Troy Nehls, a Republican congressman from Texas.

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert tweeted, “Libs sowed the seeds of a back-up plan last week if the Twitter deal actually happened.” “Today’s news from a Biden-backed ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is dystopian. The truth cannot be anything but what they say.”

Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham tweeted, “Biden’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ is a real-world truth ministry.” “A conservative movement that doesn’t fight it, it doesn’t deserve a name. Or the name American.”

Politico reports that Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Jankovic Recommended Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been verified by multiple media outlets, was a “Russian influence option” during the 2020 presidential election.

Djankovic retweeted his remarks on Wednesday, claiming that he only tweeted live of the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

