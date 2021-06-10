Crook’s Corner, a Landmark North Carolina Restaurant, Has Closed

Crook’s Nook, the restaurant in Chapel Hill, N.C., that helped spark a renaissance in Southern delicacies beginning within the Eighties, has completely closed, Shannon Healy, an proprietor, stated Wednesday.

Mr. Healy stated the enterprise, which shut down within the spring of 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic, struggled to regain its footing after reopening final fall. It served its ultimate meals on Sunday evening.

“The pandemic form of crushed us,” he stated. “We have been attempting to reorganize some debt, and we simply couldn’t get it achieved.”

Crook’s Nook was opened in 1982 by Gene Hamer and Invoice Neal inside a former fish market. Mr. Neal had made his title domestically as a chef with the French restaurant La Résidence, which he opened along with his spouse, Moreton Neal. He envisioned Crook’s as a new form of Southern restaurant: a place the place the area’s meals could be handled with reverence.