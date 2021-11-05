Cross posting from Instagram to Twitter will be easy, this feature added back after nine years

Instagram has brought back link previews for its posts on Twitter. With its introduction, it will now be easier to post a link to an Instagram post on Twitter. After nine years, Instagram has brought this feature back, which is known as Twitter Card. Earlier, when posting a link to Instagram on Twitter, only the link was visible, but now posting it will show the picture of the post. Instagram believes that this will increase the interest of people.

Now Twitter users who share an Instagram link on the platform will be able to see an image of the post. A tweet shared by Instagram says that the Twitter card preview is starting. Now, when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of that post will appear.” The update is rolling out to all users from today on Android, iOS and the web. Although this is a minor feature, it will be welcomed by users as it makes cross-posting from Instagram to Twitter much easier and more accessible.

Let us tell you that Instagram removed the Twitter card preview feature back in 2012. According to The Verge, Instagram founder and former CEO Kevin Systrom had then said that the decision was his own. There was a rationale behind its removal that it was then removed for security reasons. Twitter also welcomed the decision and promoted the feature.

In a tweet, micro-blogging site Instagram said, “If you happen to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline as well, you’re in luck: Now when you share the URL of a post in a Tweet, it ‘ will appear as a card with a preview of the photo.”