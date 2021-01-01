Crowd against 300 Shi Kapoor 300: ishi Shi Kapoor tweeted once people got angry and a crowd of 300 people reached his residence.

Neetu Kapoor recently appeared in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Here he narrated the story of an incident involving Ishi Shi Kapoor in which a crowd of 300 angry people gathered outside his house on his tweet.

Neetu Kapoor spoke openly about the incident on Kapil’s show. Recalling those days, Neetu said that his house was being renovated at the time and he had been living elsewhere for some time. She said that when she reached Krishna Raj’s bungalow with her staff, she saw a crowd of 300 people outside the house. All of them were shouting slogans against Shi Kapoor.



Telling the next story, she said that she was very scared to see the scene and immediately called the police. The inspector asked the actress to soften the tone of his tweet to her husband. Neetu asks the inspector to come along and tells Ishi Shi Kapoor what is happening.

After this, pector Shi Kapoor while talking to the inspector said, ‘There must be power for this.’ Neetu said that three days after the incident, a police officer came out of her house and said that her life was in danger. After this, Ishi Shin had softened the tone of his tweet’s harsh words.

Let me tell you that Rishi Kapoor’s 69th birth anniversary (September 4) was recently celebrated. Ishi Shi Kapoor died in 2020 after a two-year battle with Kaiser. Neetu will be seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jug Jio’, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.