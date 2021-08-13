Crowd throws cork on KL Rahul: English crowd throws beer cork on Indian player KL Rahul at Lord’s; IND vs ENG Second Test On the third day the crowd threw a beer cork at KL Rahul; KL throws champagne lid on Rahul, embarrassing spectator at ‘Mecca’ cricket lord

Highlights The embarrassing act of the British audience at Lord’s

Throwing a cork (beer bottle cap) at KL Rahul

Photos of the incident are going viral on social media

London

Lord’s is called the home of cricket and cricket is considered to be the game of civilized people, but something happened on this historic ground which is extremely embarrassing. The second Test between India and England is being played at Lord’s, which is called the mecca of cricket. On the third day of the match, Saturday, the English spectators threw a cork (champagne bottle cap) at Indian opener KL Rahul or just hit.

It all happened after the 68th over. KL Rahul was fielding on the third man. The British audience began throwing corks at him. The Indian batsman picked up the cork and threw it off the field and was seen informing skipper Virat Kohli. It can be clearly seen in the TV footage that 6-7 corks were thrown around KL Rahul. His photos are also going viral on social media.



Indian captain Virat Kohli was not happy with the incident and suggested that Rahul be sacked. The game also came to a halt as the Indian players were talking to umpires Michael Gove and Richard Illingworth. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

It is worth noting that in the first innings, the Indian team lost all their wickets and scored a respectable 364 runs, thanks to KL Rahul’s 129-run century. Answer: England scored 216 runs in 73 overs in 3 overs in the first innings till lunch on the third day.

Skipper Joe Root is 89 off 171 balls with nine fours, while Johnny Bairstow is unbeaten at the other end. He has scored 51 off 91 balls with the help of 6 fours. England were 119 for three on the second day.