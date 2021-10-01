Crowded pricing is coming to New York. Everyone has an opinion.

Nevertheless, among speakers, several clear debates emerged that could shape the implementation of congestion pricing.

Some say Manhattan residents should be exempt.

During three meetings last week, the number of speakers who supported the overcrowded pricing plan outnumbered those who did not.

Nevertheless, some proponents also did so conditionally, arguing that some exemptions should be added.

Vehicles entering the tolling zone will be charged once per day as per the congestion pricing plan approved by the state legislature. Toll prices have not been set; They will later be recommended by a six-person board.

But MTA Deputy Chief Operating Officer Alison C. De Sereno has said in public meetings that rates for passenger vehicles using the E-ZPass toll system range from $9 to $23, with possible discounts during overnight or off-peak hours. was expected to happen. . Officials say that if more discounts are available, the base rate could be higher.

Currently, emergency vehicles and those transporting people with disabilities are exempt from the fee, as are vehicles that travel on FDR Drive or West Side Highways but do not exit on city streets. Residents who live in a tolling area and earn less than $60,000 will also be eligible for the tax credit.

But many at the hearing argued that those exemptions and credits didn’t go far enough.

People living within tolling zones in Manhattan wanted exemptions, arguing that because they used their cars frequently and only made trips outside the tolling zone, they were not contributing to the congestion targeted by the tolling plan.

Howard Babich, who lives in Chelsea, said, “We don’t think we should be visiting family on holidays outside the district, and have to pay basically as ransom to get home.”