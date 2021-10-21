crown-jewel-2021-brock-lesnar-roman-reigns-to-clash-in-universal-title-match-paul-heyman-can-betray-full-list-of-superstars-taking-part-in-this- event – WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Will Roman Reigns cheat on Paul Heyman in his match against Brock Lesnar? See the complete list of wrestlers participating in this event

The event of WWE’s big event Crown Jewel is going to start from today. These matches can be seen at 8.30 and 9.30 pm Indian time. Pre match shows can be seen at 8.30 pm and main show at 9.30 pm. You can watch these matches on Sony Ten Network in both Hindi and English.

The preparations for the next big event of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Crown Jewel have been completed. It is being organized in Saudi Arabia. At the same time, this is the first time after 2020 that a WWE event is being organized here. No stone has been left unturned in the preparations for this.

Let us tell you that there will be 10 matches in this event, out of which 9 matches will be seen in the main show and one match in the pre-show. Apart from this, 4 out of these 10 matches will be of championship and 6 matches will be non-title matches.

WWE has booked Universal Championship, WWE Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship matches for this event. At the same time, the main attraction of this event is going to be the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Will Roman Reigns be betrayed by Paul Heyman?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be face to face in this event to be held in Saudi. This match will be the Universal Title match. The information of which has been given on the official Twitter of WWE India. At the same time, the biggest question that is arising is whether Roman Reigns councilor Paul Heyman will betray him in this match?

This is because let us tell you that Brock and Heyman have been together for a long time. Paul Heyman is often seen in the ring with Lesnar as his manager. In such a situation, there is a lot of speculation whether Heyman can cheat Roman Reigns in this match for his old partner.

Will these superstars participate in the Crown Jewel event?

In this mega event of WWE, Roman Reigns, Big E, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton and Matt Riddle, The Usos (Jimmy and Jay Uso), The Hurt Business (Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander), Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Edge, Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Omos, Sasha Banks, Bianca Blair, Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Xavier Woods, Zelina Vega and Dewdrop will take part.