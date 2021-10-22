crown-jewel-2021-results-roman-reigns-beats-brock-lesnar-paul-heyman-role-controversial-edge-defeated-seth-rollings-list-of-all-winners-sasha-banks-becky-lynch – WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar, Goldberg beats Bobby Lashley; Check here the results of all the matches

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 began with a match against Edge and Seth Rollins and ended with a high-profile match against Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns. The role of Paul Heyman was controversial in this match.

The Crown Jewel Event 2021 of WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) made a big splash in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. This was WWE’s first international event here after Super Show Down held in February 2020. The event began with a match between Edge and Seth Rollins and ended with a high-profile match against Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns.

The highlight of the entire event was the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. WWE’s current Roman Reigns, defending his title well, defeated The Beast in this thrilling fight. There came a time in this match when Lesnar made Roman Reigns all four with his popular F5 move.

However, the bet turned and there was no referee in the ring. During this, Paul Heyman threw the title belt in the middle of the ring and shouted to both the wrestlers, you know what to do with it now. From the very beginning of the event, all eyes were on the role of Paul Heyman.

Just then, The Usos came into the ring and helped Roman Reigns before the second referee arrived, and in the same time, the Universal Champion pinned Lesnar when the referee came.

Results of other matches

Becky Lynch defeated Beyoncé Belair and Sasha Banks to win the Women’s Championship in a triple threat match.

Big E defeated Drew Manintyre to defend his title.

Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor to win the King of the Ring title.

Goldberg beat Bobby Lashley

RK Bro defeated AJ Styles and The Omos to defend the title in a tag team match.

Mansoor defeated Mustafa Ali

The Usos beat Hurt

Gelina Vega defeats Dewdrop to win the Queen’s Crown

At the same time, Edge defeated Rollins in the Hell in Cell match at the beginning of the event. In this dangerous fight, many things were used like table, ladder, chair and chain. In the end, Edge pinned Rollins down on all fours and won the match.