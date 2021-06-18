CRPF AC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Commandant Posts

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: The web utility course of for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (ACF) in Central Armed Police Forces goes to begin from thirtieth June.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Pressure (CRPF) has launched a notification for recruitment to the publish of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer). Candidates can apply by means of offline mode from 30 June to 29 July 2021 by visiting the official web site of CRPF https://crpf.gov.in/. The candidate ought to word that earlier than submitting the appliance, verify it completely, after the error is discovered, your utility might be canceled.

Necessary Dates:-

Beginning date to use is 30 June 2021

Final date to use 29 July 2021

instructional qualification:

Candidates who need to apply for CAPF AC Recruitment 2021 should be graduate in any self-discipline.

age of candidates

Must be between 20 years to 25 years. For extra particulars about UPSC AC 2021 like eligibility standards, vacancies, choice course of, examination sample, syllabus, click on on the hyperlink given under.

Foundation of Choice : Written Examination : Bodily Normal / Bodily Effectivity Check and Medical Normal Check Interview / Character Check