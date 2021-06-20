crpf ac recruitment 2021 notification released for Assistan Commandant posts

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: The online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces is going to start from 30th June. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit in the four-stage examination.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Civil/Engineer). Candidates can apply in offline mode from 30 June to 29 July 2021 by visiting the official website of CRPF https://crpf.gov.in/. Before submitting the application, candidates should check all the information related to the recruitment completely. This is because the application will be rejected if the given information is incorrect.

CRPF AC Recruitment 2021

Important Dates:

Starting date to apply is 30 June 2021

Last date to apply 29 July 2021

Post Name : Assistant Commandant

Total No. of Posts 25

Age Limit: 20 to 25 years

educational qualification

If the candidates want to apply for CAPF AC Recruitment 2021, then it is necessary for them to have graduation in any discipline. Applicant’s age should be between 20 years to 25 years. More details about UPSC Assistant Commandant 021 like eligibility criteria, vacancies, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus can be obtained by visiting the official website of CRPF at https://crpf.gov.in/.

basis of selection

For selection to the post of CRPF Assistant Commandant, candidates will have to go through written test, physical efficiency test, medical test and interview. The candidate has to prove the eligibility himself. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

