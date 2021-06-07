CRPF Invites application for Physiotherapists and Nutritionist Posts, CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification @crpf.gov.in

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification out at crpf.gov.in. Examine application course of, age restrict, qualification, choice standards and different particulars right here.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF) has launched a notification for recruitment to the assorted submit of Physiotherapist and Nutritionist on a contract foundation at varied Central Sports activities Groups places. All and eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of offline mode on or earlier than 25 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of on-line application: 25 June 2021

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Physiotherapist – 5 Posts

Nutritionist – 1 Submit

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Physiotherapist -Masters’ diploma in Physiotherapy (MPT(Sports activities) from a acknowledged Indian or International College.

Nutritionist -M.Sc Course in Vitamin Or PG Diploma in Vitamin and Dietetics

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Physiotherapist – Beneath 40 Years

Nutritionist – Beneath 50 Years

(There shall be age rest for reserved class candidates as per authorities norms)

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Wage – Rs. 50,000/- to 60,000/-

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Choice Standards

The candidates who fulfilled the eligibility standards shall be known as for an interview by way of e mail or name letter. The interview could also be held at Coaching Directorate, CRPF, East Block-10, Stage-7, Sector-1, R.Okay.Puram, New Delhi-110066.

Obtain CRPF Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Easy methods to apply for CRPF Recruitment 2021

candidates can submit functions together with the paperwork by way of the mail on [email protected] Purposes obtained by way of E-mail will solely be entertained and functions obtained by way of another mode wouldn’t be accepted and summarily rejected. The final date of application is 25 June 2021. No travelling allowances shall be paid for attending the interview.

No TA/DA shall be admissible for becoming a member of the project or on its completion. No different services like DA, Lodging, Residential Telephone, Conveyance/Transport, Private Workers, Medical reimbursement, HRA and LTC and so on can be admissible to them.

Newest Authorities Jobs:

Gauhati Excessive Court docket Recruitment 2021 for Assam Judicial Service Examination 2021, On-line Application begins from 11 June