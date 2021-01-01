CRPF Jobs 2021: Total 2439 vacancies in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF

Highlights CRPF Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

A total of 2439 posts were filled.

You will get a job without exams, live interviews.

CRPF Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force has issued recruitment notification for the posts of Paramedical Staff. A total of 2439 posts in CRPF, ITBP, SSB and BSF will be filled in this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of written test.



This is a great opportunity for young people waiting for a government job to apply. Bumper has been recruited for paramedical positions. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of CRPF crpf.gov.in to check the required details of recruitment. The direct link to the CRPF Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (Paramedical Staff Vacancy 2021 Details)

Assam Rifles (AR) – 156 posts

Border Security Force (BSF) – 365 posts

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – 1537 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) – 130 posts

Service Selection Board (SSB) – 251 posts

How to get a job?

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews between 13 September to 15 September 2021.

These documents are required

While appearing for the walk-in-interview, candidates are required to submit original and photocopies of the relevant documents (Retirement Certificate / PPO, Degree, Age Proof and Certificate of Experience etc.) along with the name of the post on plain paper. Has applied for. In addition, 3 recent passport size photographs are required. After joining, you will have to go through a medical test.

Who can apply?

Retired personnel of CAPF, AR and Armed Forces will be engaged for a period of one year for para medical cadre duties in CAPF and AR till the age of 62 years. Eligible candidates will be recruited on contract basis by CRPF Recruitment 2021. Retired CAPF and former Armed Forces personnel can apply for men and women who are willing to serve the country.

