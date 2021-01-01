CRPF Jobs 2021: Total 2439 vacancies in CRPF, ITBP, SSB, BSF
Highlights
- CRPF Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.
- A total of 2439 posts were filled.
- You will get a job without exams, live interviews.
This is a great opportunity for young people waiting for a government job to apply. Bumper has been recruited for paramedical positions. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of CRPF crpf.gov.in to check the required details of recruitment. The direct link to the CRPF Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (Paramedical Staff Vacancy 2021 Details)
Assam Rifles (AR) – 156 posts
Border Security Force (BSF) – 365 posts
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) – 1537 posts
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) – 130 posts
Service Selection Board (SSB) – 251 posts
How to get a job?
Candidates will be selected on the basis of interviews between 13 September to 15 September 2021.
These documents are required
While appearing for the walk-in-interview, candidates are required to submit original and photocopies of the relevant documents (Retirement Certificate / PPO, Degree, Age Proof and Certificate of Experience etc.) along with the name of the post on plain paper. Has applied for. In addition, 3 recent passport size photographs are required. After joining, you will have to go through a medical test.
Who can apply?
Retired personnel of CAPF, AR and Armed Forces will be engaged for a period of one year for para medical cadre duties in CAPF and AR till the age of 62 years. Eligible candidates will be recruited on contract basis by CRPF Recruitment 2021. Retired CAPF and former Armed Forces personnel can apply for men and women who are willing to serve the country.
CRPF Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
