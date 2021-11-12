crpf Jobs: CRPF Recruitment 2021: Get a government job in CRPF without exam! Salary up to Rs 85,000 – CRPF Recruitment 2021 Walk-in Interview for Medical Officer Posts, Check Details

CRPF Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Duty Medical Officer. Candidates preparing for medical jobs have a great chance to get a government job (government job 2021). Male and female candidates have to attend the interview to get the job. A total of 60 health officials will be recruited here.



Once the application window is closed, registered candidates will be required to appear for the interview. According to the notice, the specialist medical officer and GDMO (male and female) will be interviewed on November 22 and 29. After the interview you will be called for a medical test. Before applying, read the important information given here carefully. Below is a direct link to the notification for more details.

Vacancy Details (CRPF MO Vacancy 2021 Details)

Specialist Medical Officers (SMOs) – 29 posts

General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) – 31 posts

Educational Qualification

Applicants for the post of SMO must have a post graduate degree or diploma certificate with work experience in the relevant field. So for the post of GDMO, applicants must have an MBBS degree and have completed their internship.

Pay scale

Candidates selected for the post of SMO will be paid up to Rs.85,000 per month. Applicants for the post of GDMO will get a salary of up to Rs 75,000 per month.

