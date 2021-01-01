CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Commandant and Dy Commandant posts at crpf.gov.in

CRPF Recruitment 2021: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from candidates working in the Central or State Government officers for filling up the posts of Engineering Cadre. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 23 September 2021. The official notification is available on the official site of CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts of Commandant and Deputy Commandant in the organization. According to the official notification, 2 posts of Commandant and 11 posts of Deputy Commandant are vacant. Selected candidates for the post of Commandant will be given pay scale under Level 13. The selected candidates for the post of Commandant will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,23,100 to Rs 2,15,900. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Deputy Commandant will be given pay scale under Level 11. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary in the range of Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700. For full details of pay scale candidates refer official notification.

The maximum age of candidates to apply for the post of Commandant and Deputy Commandant is 52 years. The job location of the selected candidates for the post of Commandant will be Guwahati/Jammu/Hyderabad/Calcutta. For complete information about age limit and job location, candidates refer to the official notification.

To apply for these posts, candidates have to visit the official website of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at crpf.gov.in. The form given there has to be downloaded and filled. The filled application form has to be sent to the prescribed address along with the required documents.

Candidates are required to send the filled application form along with necessary certificates to the Deputy Inspector General (Personnel), Directorate General, CRPF, CGO Complex, Block No. 1, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003. The deputation of the selected candidates for these posts will be initially for three years which can be extended further.