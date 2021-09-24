CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021 at crpf.gov.in

CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Head Constable (Ministerial) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through official website of CRPF crpf.gov.in. This recruitment drive is being done to fill 38 posts. The last date to apply for these posts is till October 15, 2021.

To apply for these posts, candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent examination from a board or university recognized by the Central or State Government. Two or three year Diploma Certificate in Technical Education after 10th class will not be considered equivalent to Intermediate (10+2). English Typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer. OR Hindi typing at the speed of minimum 30 words per minute on computer. The age limit of the candidates to apply for these posts is minimum 18 years and maximum 25 years. For complete information about educational qualification and age limit, candidates refer to the official notification.

The selection process for Head Constable will consist of written test. The written examination will be of only one paper carrying 225 marks consisting of the following two parts. The first part will be of 200 marks and the second part will be of 25 marks. In the first part of the paper, questions will be asked from Hindi language and English language, General Intelligence, Numerical Aptitude etc. Along with this there will also be a Typing Test and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the candidates. For complete information about the selection process, candidates can see the official notification.

In these posts, the dependent members of the deceased who died in service (including death by suicide) / killed in action / missing can apply. Applications on these posts will be made through offline. Candidates must read the official notification before applying.

