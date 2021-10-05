CRPF Recruitment 2021: Apply for Skilled and Unskilled Posts before 25 October. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Has issued a notification for the recruitment of Mason and Sewer Man posts. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview to be held on 27 October for recruitment to these posts. To appear in the interview, candidates have to first send their application in the prescribed format to the address given in the notification by 25 October.

As per the official notification, through this process 1 post of Mason and 1 post of Sewer Man will be recruited. Selected candidates on these posts will be given salary as per the rate fixed by Delhi Government for skilled/unskilled workers. The candidates will be appointed on daily wages and purely on temporary basis.

Talking about the qualification, for the recruitment to these posts, the candidate should have ITI certificate. Should also have work experience in the relevant field. Apart from this, the minimum age of the candidate for recruitment has been fixed at 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates CRPF Recruitment 2021 You can send your application and other necessary documents to the prescribed address by 25 October. Thereafter candidates can appear for walk in interview along with other necessary documents at 31 Bn, CRPF, Mayur Vihar, Phase 3, New Delhi on 27 October 2021 at 11:30 AM. Check official website for more details.

Apart from this, Central Reserve Police Force has sought applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 38 posts of Head Constable (Ministerial). all interested candidates CRPF Head Constable Recruitment 2021 You can apply online for the post through the official website crpf.gov.in till 15 October 2021.

