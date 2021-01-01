CRPF Recruitment 2021: Notification for Paramedical Staff Recruitment released at crpf.gov.in. Check here for details – CRPF Recruitment 2021: Jobs for these candidates, selection will be done on the basis of interview

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited applications for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff Posts on its official website. crpf.gov.in A notification has been issued on As per the notification, the posts of Paramedical Staff will be recruited on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview for the post of Paramedical Staff to be held from 13 September to 15 September 2021.

CRPF Recruitment 2021 Through this, a total of 2439 posts of paramedical staff will be recruited. In which, 1537 posts of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 130 posts of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), 251 posts of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), 365 posts of Border Security Force (BSF) and 156 posts of AR. posts are included. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of interview.

Talking about the application process CRPF Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021 Only CAPFs, AR, and retired employees of Armed Forces can apply for the post. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 62 years to apply. For detailed information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in.

Candidates must not forget to carry the required documents like Retirement Certificate/PPO/Degree/Age Proof etc in original and photocopies and three passport size photographs for attending the interview conducted for Paramedical Staff Recruitment. Please inform that after appointment, the facility of pension, provident fund, promotion etc. will not be provided to the candidates. For more details check the official website of Central Reserve Police Force.





