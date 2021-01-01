CRPF Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 2,439 AR, BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB positions at crpf.gov.in

CRPF Recruitment 2021: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) released a notification for the recruitment of Paramedical Staff in various CAPF Hospitals. Retired CAPFs and ex-armed forces male and female personnel who are interested and eligible will have to appear in the interview. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview to be held from September 13 to September 15.

According to the notification issued by CRPF, “Retired personnel of CAPFs, AR and Armed Forces up to the age of 62 years will be placed in CAPFs and AR for Paramedical Cadre for a period of one year.

As per the official notification, there are 156 vacancies for Assam Rifles, 365 for BSF, 1537 for CRPF, 130 for ITBP and 251 for SSB.

Talking about the application process, only CAPFs (CAPFs), AR, and retired employees of armed forces can apply for CRPF Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 62 years to apply. For detailed information, candidates can check the notification available on the official website of CRPF, crpf.gov.in.

Candidates must not forget to carry the required documents like Retirement Certificate/PPO/Degree/Age Proof etc in original and photocopies and three passport size photographs for attending the interview conducted for Paramedical Staff Recruitment. Please inform that after appointment, the facility of pension, provident fund, promotion etc. will not be provided to the candidates. For more details check the official website of Central Reserve Police Force.