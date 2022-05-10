CRPF: UPSC CAPF 2022: Today is the last date to apply for jobs in BSF and CRPF, here is the direct link – Upsc capf 2022 is the last date to apply online.

Today is the last date to apply for the Central Armed Forces Examination (CAPF AC Examination 2022) conducted by the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for this exam can apply online by visiting the official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should keep in mind that CAPF exam will be held on 7th August, 2022. Tickets for the exam can be issued in July.

UPSC had on 20 April 2022 issued notification for CAPF (CAPF AC 2022) recruitment on 20 April 2022. Out of this recruitment, 253 posts will be filled. Today is the last date to apply. Both men and women can sit for this test. You can apply by following the steps given below.

How to apply for CAPF AC Exam 2022



Step 1- First go to the official website of UPSC.

Step 2- Then click on Recruitment button for CAPF AC 2022.

Step 3- Fill out the online recruitment form.

Step 4- Enter all the details asked in the form such as name, parent’s name, date of birth, address, educational qualification, email address and mobile number.

Step 5- Provide a valid and functional email address as all correspondence through UPSC will be done via email only.

Direct link to apply for CAPF AC Exam 2022

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying must have a degree from any recognized university. CAPF exam is a test for recruitment in police forces like BSF, CRPF, ITBP. For selection, candidates have to go through written test, physical test and interview.