‘Crucial Time’ for Cloud Gaming, Which Wants to Change How You Play



Mr Buser declined to comment on the February changes.

Amazon also unveiled a cloud service, Luna, in September. It is so far only available to guests, who pay $ 6 per month to play all 85 games on the platform. Games can be streamed from the cloud to Amazon phones, computers, and Fire TVs.

Like Google, Amazon has struggled to build a large library of engaging games, although it does offer games from French publisher Ubisoft for an additional fee. Amazon also struggled to develop its own games, which Mr van Dreunen said showed that the creative art needed to create engaging games was at odds with the more corporate style of the tech giants.

“They might have an interesting technological solution, but it is totally lacking in personality,” he said.

Amazon said it remains dedicated to game development: it opened a game studio in Montreal in March and, after a long delay, is releasing a game called New World this summer.

Even console makers have embarked on cloud gaming. Microsoft, which makes the Xbox console, released a cloud, xCloud or Xbox Cloud Gaming offer last fall. For a monthly subscription of $ 15, users can play over 200 games on various devices.

Sony also offers a cloud-based gaming service, PlayStation Now, where games can be streamed to PlayStation consoles and computers.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview last month that he didn’t think it was possible to be a games company “with high ambition” without cloud gaming. Sony declined to comment.

Other companies have also started. Nvidia, the chipmaker that produces gaming hardware, has a $ 10 per month cloud program, GeForce Now.