Cruz backs Missouri attorney general Schmitt in competitive Republican Senate primary



Exclusive: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is running for the retirement of GOP Sen. Roy Blunt in Missouri’s crowded Republican Senate primary.

Cruz, a two-term conservative firebrand lawmaker and runner-up in the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, is backing Missouri Attorney General Eric Smith.

“I am proud to support Eric Smith for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Eric is a fighter who will hold China accountable, defend religious freedom, embrace Big Tech and protect American jobs,” Cruz said in a shared statement. First with Gadget Clock on Wednesday.

Schmidt has spotted his legal pushback against the Biden administration

In announcing the approval, Smith praised Cruz as “a conservative leader and fighter who has never been afraid to fight the Left … We need more fighters like Sen. Cruz in the United States Senate, and I respect his support.”

Smith, who won two statewide elections in Missouri – for treasurer and then for attorney general – filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration last year. He is one of 10 Republicans running for the party in the August 2 primary.

Other major GOP contenders include former Gov. Eric Greatens – who left office in 2018 amid multiple controversies – Republican Vicky Hartzler of Missouri’s 4th Congressional District, in the state’s predominantly rural west-central part, Republican Billy Long. The state’s 7th Congressional District in southwest Missouri and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis attorney who, along with his wife, made the national title for keeping guns outside their homes to warn Black Lives Matter protesters in the summer of 2020.

Cruz’s support for Smith, who is popular with many conservatives, comes shortly after Sen. Josh Howley, a junior senator from Missouri, and another firebrand on the right, Hertzler. This provoked an angry response from Long, who sought Hawley’s approval.

But the biggest GOP approval remains elusive.

To this day, former President Trump has remained neutral in the initial war. An endorsement of Trump, who is extremely popular and influential with Republican base voters because he continues to play a kingmaker role in party politics and repeatedly flirting with another White House in 2024, will have a big impact on Missouri competition, as it will be the other contestant in this cycle. In the Republican primary.

Former State Sen. Scott Sifton, former Marine Lucas Kuns and former Congress nominee Jenna Ross are among the six Democrats who have begun campaigning.

Missouri was once a competitive state but has become a Republican trend in recent decades.

In 1996, President Clinton was the last Democrat to run for the White House, winning the state, and then Sen. Claire McCaskill’s 2012 victory was the last time a Democrat had won a state Senate election. Trump won the state by 18 points in 2016 and 16 points last November.