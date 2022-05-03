Cruz blames Supreme Court abortion leak on Democratic Party’s ‘vicious partisan politicking’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, blamed the current Democratic Party for the “evil partisan politics” adopted after a draft Supreme Court ruling on abortion was leaked on Tuesday.

Cruz told reporters at a hallway on Capitol Hill that “the fact that this draft has been leaked, a person who has spent his entire career suing the Supreme Court, I am completely terrified. I have not seen anything like that from afar.” “I’m sure at the moment all nine judges are uncertain about how the court can run, how the court can decide the case. If today’s evil Democrat classification of the Democrats is how the court staff works now, it’s an incredible threat to our independent judiciary.”

His comments came in response to a draft opinion that, if published, would overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Marshall orders probe into leaks, calling them ‘serious breach of trust’

Politico exclusively reported on the February draft decision documents on Monday evening, prompting protests from both sides in favor of the issue’s life-style and choice outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Cruz had previously appeared on Fox Business’s “Vanry & Co” and speculated that the person responsible for the leak was “some angry leftist law clerk who violated his belief in justice, who violated the trust of the Supreme Court, who violated the trust of the American people, and He took the first draft of an opinion and decided to divulge it to everyone. “

“In more than two centuries of our country’s history, this has never happened, and it is as devastating for the Supreme Court as it has ever been,” he said.

The Supreme Court broke its silence on the leak on Tuesday morning, verifying that while the document was authentic, the judges internalized the draft opinion internally as part of their deliberate work and it did not represent any member’s final position on the case. .

In an accompanying statement, Chief Justice John Roberts called on the court-martial to investigate the situation and find out the source of the leaked documents in Politico.

Generally praising court staff for being “deeply loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law”, Roberts condemned the leak as a “serious breach of trust” aimed at weakening the court, stressing that such a political move would not happen. Success