Cruz: Europe on ‘verge of war’ due to ‘fecklessness of Joe Biden’

11 seconds ago
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz blames President Biden’s “cruelty” for why Europe is “on the brink of war.”

“Unfortunately, Europe is on the brink of war because of Joe Biden’s weakness and stupidity,” Cruz told Gadget Clock’ Bill Hemer on Gadget Clock Sunday.

Cruz said Biden’s “surrender and catastrophic retreat from Afghanistan was the worst military disaster for the United States in decades” and that Russia had set the stage for an attack on Ukraine.

Ted Cruz asks civil liberties groups to support Canadian freedom fighters as they clash with police

“At that time [of the withdrawal from Afghanistan]As I said, as a result of this incredible weakness, all our enemies around the world are looking at Washington. They are measuring the man at the Oval Office. And as a result, as I said in August, Russia’s chances of invading Ukraine have increased tenfold. China’s chances of invading Taiwan have increased tenfold. We’re seeing the first of those two shoes go down today because of Biden’s weakness, “he said.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin at the UN Climate Conference in Sochi, Russia on October 21, 2021.

(Reuters | Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

Cruz continues that in 2019, former President Donald Trump signed into law legislation enacted by Cruz to approve Russia’s Nord Stream 2, a pipeline that would run from Russia to Germany without passing through Ukraine.

“The reason he built the pipeline was because it bypassed Ukraine. It moved around Ukraine. Why? Because the real insurance against the Ukrainian aggression was that Putin had to take his energy as natural gas in the pipeline passing through Ukraine. Once he created the Nord Stream 2. By the way, he doesn’t have to worry about those pipelines anymore, “Cruz said.

Sen. Ted Cruz speaks during a television interview on April 28, 2021.

(Reuters / Erin Scott / File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin halted construction of the pipeline after Trump signed into law, but construction resumed four days after he was sworn in at Biden’s office, Cruz said.

“[Putin] Knowing what was going to happen… which was what Joe Biden had officially said about Russia, rejecting sanctions on Putin and giving the green light to build Nord Stream 2. That is why our 100,000 troops and Russian tanks are preparing on the border with Ukraine. That is why we are on the brink of war in Europe. “

Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline are stored at the port of Mukran, near Sasnitz, Germany, on December 4, 2020.

(Stephen Sauer / DPA AP, via file)

During his interview, Cruz also noted the “racial discrimination” between the president and the Democratic Party in Biden’s response that he was committed to nominating a black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court to replace retired Justice Stephen Brayer.

“I think our country has a troubled history of race. We have to get past the discrimination on the basis of caste. The way Biden should do it is that I’m going to look for the best justice, interview a lot of people, and if you nominate a judge. She was an African American woman, great. “

