Cruz, Steel lead brief in Harvard race admissions Supreme Court case: ‘Heavy toll on Asian-American students’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Senate and House Republicans have teamed up to file a summons in a closely watched case before the Supreme Court, with Harvard and the University of North Carolina using Chapel Hill (UNC) to decide the race, which they say is illegal.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ripa. Michelle Steele, R-Calif., Is leading a joint amicus briefing signed by 82 Republican lawmakers in a lawsuit filed by Students for Fair Admissions. Republicans briefly write that Harvard and UNC’s admissions policy “deliberately divides applicants by race.”

“Ethnic-conscious admission decisions impose a heavy toll on Asian-American students. Treating them differently because of their ethnicity is a complete departure from the court’s earlier ruling on equal protection, which protects Chinese immigrants from racial prejudice. “Asians-Americans are increasingly being discriminated against,” lawmakers said in a brief statement.

Fame. Michelle Steele introduces bill to hold colleges accountable for using ‘personality traits’ in admissions

“In my office, sitting on a blanket over the fireplace, is a bust of the great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This is a daily reminder of the fight for justice and our country’s desire to judge people is their skin but their character,” Cruz told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Both Harvard University and the University of North Carolina have lost that vision. Their blatant discrimination against Asian Americans is wrong, and I hope the Supreme Court will recognize what my colleagues in the House and Senate see: these universities are clearly violating our civil rights.” It will end. “

“There is no room for discrimination in our country, and that includes discrimination in our school and university halls,” Republic still told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement.

“I have worked for decades to bring justice to our education system because students deserve to be judged by their hard work and commitment to learning, not by their race. Especially in the Asian American Pacific Heritage Month, I am proud to lead my colleagues In support of the next generation of students achieving the American Dream. ”

Young Kim fights against Harvard’s admission policy, targeting Asian Americans: ‘Let’s not be complacent’

Lawmakers argue that “equality under the law” ensured by the Fourteenth Amendment should be the constitutional standard for admission to higher education. In addition, they say that Title VI prohibits racial discrimination and that the Supreme Court should apply its meaning to university admissions decisions.

Their argument also emphasizes the unique position of Asian-Americans, who they say are “often victims of discriminatory policies”, especially since they achieve top marks on the academic scale, but are “less likely” to get higher marks on the individual rating scale. .

“This discrimination suggests that admissions officers offset the academic and extracurricular achievements of Asian-Americans by penalizing them in the subject matter of the application,” the filing said.

The brief continues: “There are also victims and beneficiaries of race-conscious policies like the challenge. Asian-Americans carry a great burden. They, no less than anyone else, deserve equal treatment regardless of race.”

The Steel Act was introduced last month to ensure greater transparency in higher education by forcing colleges and universities to be transparent about the use of “personality traits” in admissions decisions.

The bill requires colleges to publicly acknowledge the use of their personality traits in admissions, making it easier to access their application materials and websites. An explanation will also be needed as to why they use such features and the criteria and values ​​used in the ratings of potential students.

In addition, a 2019 Pew Poll Showed that 73% of Americans believe that race or ethnicity should not be used in the decision to enroll in US colleges.

Harvard and UNC maintain that their race use in admissions is correct and does not discriminate against Asian Americans.

The High Court is likely to make a decision in 2023 in the case of President and Fellow of Students for Fair Admission Inc. v. Harvard College.