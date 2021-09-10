Cryogenically frozen bodies and brains of rich people snatched from Russian laboratory

A bitter fight over divorce in Russia has led to the seizure of cryogenically frozen bodies in an extraordinary raid on the day.

Employees of a company founded by 59-year-old Valeria Udalova held up the remains of people who had paid thousands of pounds – including in Britain and the US – in hopes of bringing it back to life when science moved on to allow it. Had it.

According to reports, she and her team raided a company run by her ex-husband Danila Medvedev (41) near Moscow, which is home to Russia’s premier cryo-storage facility.

They extracted liquid nitrogen from huge tanks containing frozen bodies and captured these and a few different human brains, then loaded them onto trucks.

Employees of a company founded by 59-year-old Valeria Udalova held up the remains of people – including those in Britain and the US – who paid thousands of pounds when science moved forward to allow it (pictured) : refill the tanks with nitrogen)

A truck carrying a giant Dewar flask that was allegedly looted to hold human remains is stopped by the police on 7 September

59-year-old Valeria Udalova (left) disputes that her ex-husband Danila Medvedev, 41, is the rightful owner of human remains

The police were called in and intercepted the horrific cargo of human remains preserved by ‘Frankenstein’ technology, allowing humans to ‘come back to life’ in the future.

But Medvedev told RTVi: ‘The police did not catch Valeria. She went away with someone’s brain from cryo-storage.

‘The brains of our neuro-patients were kept in a separate, special metal medical box.’

Medvedev, who runs Kryorus, and its former owner Udalova, who started a new company called Open Cryonics in the Tver region, both claim to be the legitimate owners of the human remains.

Police are now investigating rival claims, while the former spouses are seeking a guarantee of the ‘integrity’ of the frozen corpses and brains, as well as the carcasses of dozens of dogs and cats the owners wanted to bring back in the future .

It is feared that the remains may have been damaged in the raid.

Medvedev, who started a new family with another woman, alleged, “Valeria didn’t do it well, she just cheated.”

According to reports, the ex-wife’s team raided the facility.

Giant Dewar flasks containing frozen remains are seen in the back of a truck

‘There was a risk of damage, it is impossible to transport the gods in a horizontal position.’

Alexei Potapov, an expert at Kryorus, said: ‘During an attempt to steal our gods, this nitrogen was spilled, most of the nitrogen was dumped on the ground.

Human remains ‘began to heat up’.

Udalova claims that she was wrongfully removed from her old company and that she is the rightful owner of his assets.

“There are a lot of orders from different countries, especially from dog and cat owners,” she said.

‘That’s why Medvedev wanted to take Kriorus for himself.’

Whole-body cryopreservation costs approximately £26,000, or, to save only the brain, £11,000.

There were about 82 patients in the company’s warehouse, including 25 foreigners.

Among the frozen brains in a Moscow store is Dr. Yuri Pichugin, who died in 2018 after inventing the chemical cocktail that preserves people for posterity in deep freeze at minus 196C.

It is claimed that the ‘awake’ brain may be transplanted into another human body in the coming decades or centuries.

For some it is a science-fiction nightmare and a terrifying disgrace to nature, for others a realistic possibility and a tantalizing step towards eternal life.