Cryptic post on Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty’s pain spread due to the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra, she said – Our life can’t press the pause button

Actress Shilpa Shetty has been going through a very difficult time for the last few weeks. In July 2021, husband Raj Kundra was arrested and sent to jail for making a porn film. Since then, Shilpa’s life has become very difficult. He had distanced himself from the shooting of the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. However, now Shilpa is back in the show and trying to keep herself positive and strong during these difficult times.

In the midst of these efforts, Shilpa Shetty has shared a post on social media, in which she tells a great story about difficult times and the truth of life. Shilpa Shetty has shared a page of a book on her Instagram story, which explains how important it is to move forward and live a life full of negativity and stress.



It says, ‘You can’t press the‘ pause ’button in your life. We are doing our best and our worst is important every day. But if our life becomes too stressful and stressful, can we really make time? No matter what happens, the clock of your life is always on. You really have time. So it is better to live every moment than to lose that time forever.

‘It doesn’t matter how much time I want to spend in life, but I would love to live every moment to the fullest.’ Sharing this letter, Shilpa Shetty wrote, ‘Live every moment’.

A few weeks ago, Shilpa Shetty shared a page from another book on Insta Story and tried to tell about the situation she is going through. In that post, Shilpa indicated that she is ready to face every challenge. With this belief, Shilpa is back in ‘Super Dancer 4’. She cried when all the contestants in the show, including Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu, gave Shilpa a loud welcome.

