crypto ads: Large crypto players say no to new ads till rules are set



There would be no new ads from some of the large crypto players in India till new rules are set. About half a dozen crypto currency exchanges and one of the intermediaries have decided to refrain from launching fresh advertisements on print, television and radio in the wake of concerns voiced by the government and the parliamentary panel on finance.

The decision was taken this week at a meeting held by the Blockchain and Crypto Asset Committee,