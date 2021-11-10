Crypto Is Cool. Now Get on the Yacht.



Now the difference is that crypto is not a good business to convince anyone. It is already a trillion-dollar industry that has built dozens of huge companies, created a wealth of dynasties for early adopters, and attracted many of the best and brightest ideas in Silicon Valley.

And when I look beyond the downturn in New York, I see that Web3’s strands are starting to weave into what people really want.

For example, on Monday night, I went to Greenpoint, Brooklyn, to attend a party for Friends with Benefits, a leaderless crypto-club known as a “decentralized autonomous organization” or DAO. Currently, DAOs – described as “group chats with bank accounts” – are mostly experimental games. But optimists think it could one day be a way for business and community to organize themselves.

Attendees were required to scan their crypto wallet at the door for Friends with Benefits – instead of selling normal tickets to the party – featuring a performance by Russian punk-protest group Pussy Riot – Friends with Benefits. If you have at least five $ FWBs – a group membership token, which costs around $ 140 per party time – you will receive. Must have 75 $ FWB or about $ 10,000 to bring Plus-One. (Collectively, there was a way to skip the line: winning the auction for the party’s official NFT, even though it sold for over $ 50,000, which turned out to be a bad choice for the budget-conscious Rev.)

All of this may seem inconsistent with the velvet-rope exclusivity crypto enthusiasts’ claim that Web3 is a democratic force that will increase access to financial services, level the playing field, and free it from inheritance intermediaries. And I wonder, at times, if Web3 kids are trying to break the old social hierarchy, it’s just to replace the new, tokenized ones where they are at the top.

But the system seemed to work for everyone – at least until midnight, when the venue was full and the $ FWB token holder got stuck on the sidewalk so they could no longer enter.

“I paid $ 600 to go to this party,” murmured a man in the queue. “Hey, at least the token can go up.”