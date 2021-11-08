Crypto lessons you can take from the ICC T20 World cup!



The ultimate cricketing extravaganza, the ICC T20 world cup, is underway, and it cannot get any bigger and exciting than this! Because, who knew that the underdog team of Namibia would consistently emerge victorious, the reigning champions, i.e. West Indies, will languish at the bottom of the group table, and season favorites like India will not have as smooth a journey as anticipated?

Like Cricket, the cryptoverse is also full of unpredictabilities, high-octane activity, and split-second change of fortunes. And if you are a regular trader, active on popular crypto exchanges like

CoinSwitch Kuber

, you would surely know!

As unavoidable and exciting as the market and cricket volatility is, there is also a goldmine of crypto lessons to be taken from these action-packed, thrilling games.







Here are five take-aways you can derive from the ongoing tournament that will help you enrich your crypto trading and investing journey and along the way, perhaps also your love for this beautiful sport!

New entrants can be positively surprising

For the first time in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, Namibia, which debuted in the World cup this year, thrashed Ireland, to qualify for the Super 12! This, when Ireland has been a relatively solid opponent and a fairly consistent presence, featuring in the event for almost a decade and even reaching the super 8 stages back in 2009.

While that may come as a surprise, the takeaway is that new and innovative sprouts and pastures, particularly in the crypto space can be exciting and extremely rewarding.

And post the advent of bitcoin, the trajectory of altcoins have taken a great turn, and what’s more, newer and newer altcoins with fascinating, thought-provoking and world-changing applications are constantly emerging.



ET Spotlight Special

Take, for instance, Cardano, a relatively new entrant in this space, which uses a proof-of-stake protocol to motivate users to create new blocks. This, in fact, is a very energy-efficient process, conserving it almost 20,000 times more as compared to Bitcoin.

So, lookout for newer alternatives you can invest in, because they could be a solid, positive addition to your crypto portfolio!

But, remember to not be too adventurous

While these new coins can be extremely lucrative, it is also important to rely on the veteran old horses as well, because let’s face it, experience and stability also counts for something! Hence, remember to have sufficient, major allocation to popular, and established coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more, in addition to new coins. They will provide you a cushion and stability from the volatility of the emerging digital coins.

That’s why, for every newcomer like Ishan Kishan in the Indian team, an experienced player like Rohit Sharma is a must! That’s why even the formidable Indian team relies on the mentorship and expertise of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And that is perhaps also why the relatively inexperienced Sri Lankan team, which is majorly composed of new players, is struggling to reach the top of the table.

So, strike a solid balance!

And this balance is not limited to an equi-weighted and good bowling and batting attack for cricket! It also applies to a well-balanced crypto basket that is secure and return-oriented at the same time. Hence, it is important that you regularly review your portfolio to ensure the same.

Take a cue from the Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indian teams, which have consistently been performing well and having a decent tournament! Like, Pakistan is playing with Shoaib Malik, who made his international cricket foray back in 1999, alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi, a 21-year youngster and a sharp fast bowler. Bangladesh has the experienced Shakib-Al-Hassan, along with the relatively new Afif Hossain. Even India has ace bowlers Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami to substantiate and support a novice bowler like Varun Chakravarthy.

Nothing is consistent, be ready for ups and downs

This perhaps, is the single biggest lesson that works well for both crypto and cricket. Even the best of teams are defeated at times, and often, the most unexpected teams emerge as winners. Afghanistan defeated Scotland, while current champions, namely West Indies have lost their initial matches to England and South Africa.

What does that tell you? There will be days when even Bitcoin, Ethereum and other well-known, credible coins will underperform. There will be days when Rohit Sharma, a power-hitter in the T20 cricket format, will get out on a duck. That, in no way means that they lack the potential to rise up and perform well again. Patience is the key here. Hold to your investments even if short-term setbacks scare you. In the long run, your patience and perseverance will be rewarded!

Research and Prepare



Teams slog out for years preparing for this ultimate tournament, playing in countless cricket matches building up for this. Much like that, your portfolio preparation must be a reflection of your research, so that you select the absolute best coins for investments. A good starting point is to read the crypto’s whitepaper and other credible sources like

CoinSwitch Kuber

blog, which helps you understand the vision, mission, purpose, roadmap and future prospects of each coin. Remember to rely on only authentic and verifiable sources, and not random social media handles and the hype built around it, so that you get a fair picture for each of them!

So, tune into the world cup and watch the teams taking on each other, while you solidify your crypto investments along the way!

Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial, and TIL hereby disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. TIL does not guarantee, vouch for or necessarily endorse any of the above content, nor is responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. The article does not constitute investment advice. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated and verified.

