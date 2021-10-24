crypto meaning in Hindi – What is the Meaning of Crypto in Hindi?

Cryptocurrency Meaning in Hindi is . It is written as in Roman Hindi. The synonyms and antonyms of Cryptocurrency are listed below.

Cryptocurrency Hindi Meaning – Find the correct meaning of Cryptocurrency in Hindi. It is important to understand the word properly when we translate it from English to Hindi. There are always several meanings of each word in Hindi. The correct meaning of Cryptocurrency in Hindi is . It is spelled as crypto + currency.

After the English to Hindi translation of Cryptocurrency, if you have issues in pronunciation, then you can hear the audio of it in the online dictionary.

Bitcoin came down again after touching record highs! Coins other than Tether, chainlink fall

The bitcoin cryptocurrency hit its all-time high on October 20, thanks to the launch of the first bitcoin (BTC)-linked exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US. But the next day its price fell by 5 percent. There was some hope in the trade on Friday. But the downward trend is still continuing. On the morning of 23 October, bitcoin started trading with a drop of 2.32%. At the time of writing the news on Sunday 24 October, the price of bitcoin in India stood at Rs 47 lakh.

The impact of the decline in bitcoin was also visible on other popular altcoins. Gadgets 360’s cryptocurrency price tracker shows that Ether declined by 0.03% on Thursday, although other crypto-assets saw major declines. either currently trading at 3 lakh 15 thousand rupees (about $ 4,323). It opened on October 24 with a drop of about 2 percent.

crypto meaning in hindi

Coins such as Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, Litecoin, and Dogecoin also saw losses. At the same time, an increase of 0.33 was seen in Tether. On Sunday, October 24, the price of Tether was at Rs 78. Out of all the other altcoins, Chainlink is seeing a steady increase.

The recent bitcoin rally has already had a huge impact on the market. The global crypto market has reached a value of $ 2.6-trillion (about Rs 1,94,45,270 crore) for the first time. Along with this, investors in India have also increased their crypto portfolio. Exchanges in India include CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX, CoinDCX, and BuyUCoin. All recorded a more than 100 percent increase in trade volume this week from Wednesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is selling Dodge-themed DodgeCoin cryptocurrencies. A report suggests that Buterin has reportedly made about $4.3 million worth of Dodge-themed Mimecoin sales from his wallet (approximately over Rs 32 crore) in recent days.