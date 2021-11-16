crypto regulation: RBI, crypto players meet for the first time, discuss grey zones



Who is supplying cryptocurrency — and how — when there is hardly any mining in the country? How many coins should be listed in India? What kind of coins should be allowed? What could be the investor protection measures? The questions, which could shape the rules of the game if cryptos come under regulation, were deliberated at the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) first-ever meeting with the crypto community held on November 2.

Amid a crypto craze, fuelled by an ad blitz, it is unclear how cryptocurrencies are entering India to meet spiralling demand. With no rules on disclosure of holdings, no one knows the total stock of cryptos in all the e-wallets of investors and how many have been bought locally.

“Exchanges say they are just a platform to match the buyer and the seller and don’t procure and supply cryptos. Under the present rules, it’s not readily possible to know if someone brings in coins from abroad and sells on a local exchange…. Within a few days of launch in the US, a new crypto starts trading in India. How? If the market has to be regulated, there should be visibility on these flows,” a person familiar with the recent discussions told ET.







The RBI spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.

The meeting called by RBI at a short notice was attended by senior central bank officials, three exchanges, a crypto broker and the industry body Indiatech.org, which had prepared a white paper on cryptocurrencies.

There is a growing perception that instead of an outright ban like that in China, crypto trading in some form and with certain controls may be allowed in India.

“There are thousands of coins in the world. How many should be allowed in India? Only cryptos that leave a trail and have traceability features should be allowed. There were discussions on the KYC framework and the possibilities of illegal transactions. For instance, while a foreigner cannot be a member of a local exchange, he can always transfer coins from his wallet to the wallet of a resident, who after receiving the coin can sell it on a local exchange,” said another person.

Besides money laundering concerns, RBI is worried about possible financial instability if crypto volumes surge over time. The stock of crypto is growing with new coin launches, unlike the diminishing mining of Bitcoin, the most popular crypto, whose supply decreases with every passing year.

About 2 crore investors in India are estimated to hold cryptos worth $4-5 billion.

“Now, there are thousands of cryptos, not just Bitcoin. If crypto supply keeps on growing, at some stage it could even be a monetary policy challenge. Many in the industry want cryptos to be purchased only from exchanges domiciled in India and like banks, these exchanges should be allowed FDI (foreign direct investment) up to 74%,” said another person.

Concerns over fund movements in the garb of cryptos have been voiced by regulators outside India as well. In 2019, the Financial Action Task Force — an intergovernmental organization to combat money-laundering — had come out with the ‘Travel Rule’ that prescribes exchanges, custodians as well as wallet providers to share information on senders and recipients of cryptos.

“But this is not easy to implement. This would require strict disclosure of all crypto holdings by residents across wallets and hardware, and permitting those trades that can be monitored,” said a banker.

The industry which wants cryptos to be categorised as ‘current asset’ — as it can be easily converted into cash — and not as currency, expects the government and RBI to clear the fog on a few other issues: whether the gains should be taxed as capital gains or business income; is using RBI’s liberalised remittance scheme to buy cryptos from overseas exchanges and other sellers a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act; and, who would regulate cryptos — would it be RBI?

“The industry representatives will get a chance to present their case before the Standing Committee on Finance on Monday. The initial narrative that crypto is a currency that can be freely used has changed. Most have sensed there would be strict dos and don’ts if cryptos have to survive in India,” said an industry official.