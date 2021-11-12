Crypto Traders Alert Hacker stole information of 50 lakh customers from this app by becoming a customer

Stock-trading app Robinhood has issued an alert for those who are crypto traders or those who own cryptocurrencies. In which Robinhood App has told that hackers have stolen many important information including e-mail addresses of millions of users. As a result, the company issued a blog post warning users, saying that the hackers called customer support and accessed the customer support computer of a Robinhood employee pretending to be an authorized party. Through which hackers stole many confidential information of users. Along with this, the hackers also tried to extract payment from the company, after which the users have been alerted about it while giving information to the police.

When hackers broke into Robinhood app – Hackers broke into the Robinhood app on November 3. In which hackers got around 5 million e-mail addresses of Robinhood users. Apart from this, the hackers have also stolen the records related to the investment service including the names of 20 lakh members. The company says that the hackers have obtained the names, date of birth and zip codes of 310 users as well as additional account details about some of those people.

Robinhood app controlled cyber attack In its blog post, Robinhood has claimed that this attack of hackers has been controlled for the time being. At the same time, he said that the social security number, bank account number or debit card number of the users have not been exposed. Also, the best part is that no Robinhood customer has suffered any financial loss so far in this attack.

Hackers can do phishing e-mails to users – The Robinhood app believes that hackers can use this information to send phishing e-mails to Robinhood members so that they can be duped. Therefore, users need to be careful in the days to come from the greedy e-mails.

Robinhood is credited with bringing forward a generation of new individual investors in the stock market. But at the same time it is also believed that this platform offers such features, which make people accustomed to this field.