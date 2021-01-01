cryptocurrencies Latest News: Prices of cryptocurrency today: Bitcoin on track again

Highlights Bitcoin rose 0.85 percent to $ 46,681

However, it has declined by more than 4 per cent in the last seven days.

Ethereum and Dogecoin fell, FRONT jumped 13%

New Delhi

Prices of the world’s leading cryptocurrencies showed a mixed trend on Friday. The prices of Bitcoin, the world’s largest, most popular and oldest cryptocurrency, are rising again. At 11.45am, Bitcoin was trading at 68 46,681 (Rs 36,68,659), up 0.85 per cent, according to crypto exchange WazirX. However, it has declined by more than 4 per cent in the last seven days.

The price of Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $ 65,000 in mid-April but has since declined. It recently reached $ 52,000, but fell to $ 10,000 on Tuesday. El Salvador adopted it as the legal tender that day. El Salvador is the first country in the world to do so. But due to technical difficulties, the launch did not go as expected. This caused the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to fall.

Ethereum and Dogecoin fall

Meanwhile, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is declining on Friday. It was trading down 1.24 percent at 3,455. It has dropped by more than 7 per cent in the last 7 days. Cryptocurrency dogecoin, which started as a joke, is also down 1.89 percent. It has dropped about 12 percent in the past week. The price of FRONT has risen by more than 13 per cent.