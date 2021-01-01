Cryptocurrency bill awaits Cabinet approval – Finance Minister awaits Cryptocurrency bill awaits Cabinet approval

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she was awaiting Cabinet approval on a bill related to cryptocurrency. The proposed bill is before him.

The Inter-Cabinet Panel on Cryptocurrency, set up under the chairmanship of the Secretary of Economic Affairs to study issues related to digital currencies and propose specific action, has already submitted its report.

It is recommended to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India except any digital currency issued by the government.

“The cabinet note on cryptocurrency (bill) is ready. I am awaiting the approval of the cabinet,” the finance minister told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India has conveyed its concerns to the government regarding the prevailing cryptocurrencies in the market.