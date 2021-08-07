Cryptocurrency bitcoin may touch 1 Lakh Dollar level in Future – Big news about Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, may more than double earnings by the end of this year

Elon Musk, the CEO of US-based electric car maker Tesla, invests in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is one of his most favorite cryptocurrencies. Tesla has also invested in bitcoin. Along with Tesla, several other companies are considering approving transactions in bitcoin.

Now Bloomberg analyst Mike Magallon has said that cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum have been in a downtrend in June and July. This has given Aadhaar support to both these cryptocurrencies. This could see a jump in both these cryptocurrencies in the future. According to Magallon, bitcoin could reach the level of $1 million per unit by the end of this year.

This year touched the level of 40 thousand dollars: In the latest edition of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, Magalone wrote that bitcoin has touched the level of $40,000 this year. This is the prime condition for bitcoin which is the next stage for the price to discover new levels. This will also change the bull market. Magalone wrote that at the beginning of 2019, bitcoin was at $ 4 thousand per unit. Later it did it at the level of $ 30 thousand per unit, which gave it the basis.

Magellan is very attracted to bitcoin: Mike Magallon is quite attracted to bitcoin. In November 2020, Magellan predicted that the price of bitcoin could cross $20,000. His guess is correct. He added that the availability of US dollars in the crypto market through cryptocurrencies like stablecoins would also aid its growth.

Bitcoin is trading at $43,608 per unit: Coming out of the July slump, bitcoin has been performing well for the past several days. At present, bitcoin is trading at $ 43,674.78 per unit with a jump of 7.88 percent. Now its market cap has also crossed $82 billion.

Ethereum jumps 11.60 percent: Elon Musk’s other favorite cryptocurrency, Ethereum, is seeing a price jump as well. On Saturday, Ethereum is trading at $3,062.14 per unit with a jump of 11.60 percent. The market cap of Ethereum has crossed Rs 36,000 crore. In the last seven days, the price of Ethereum has registered a jump of 23.87 percent.





