Cryptocurrency Chiefs Go to Congress for Landmark Hearing

Chief executives of six cryptocurrency companies will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday about the use of cryptocurrencies related to promises, risks and the value of fixed assets such as stablecoins or dollars.

It includes Brian Brooks, President Donald J. Trump’s inner circle includes the former executive controller of the currency and now the chief executive of the blockchain technology company Bitfury Group; Sam Bankman-Fried, Head of Crypto Exchange FTX; Alessia Haas, Head of Coinbase Exchange in the United States; And Jeremy Allier, head of the Payment Company Circle.

Stablecoins, the key to trading in volatile crypto markets, has a market capitalization of nearly 7 147 billion as of November, an increase of more than 500 percent over the past 12 months, according to a memo from the committee hearing. But they have so far proved that some issuers are not consistently supporting what they claim, given the current growth rate, raising concerns about running a digital bank that could pose a threat to the wider economy. Financial regulators last month called on Congress to take “immediate action to legislate” addressing these risks.

Wednesday’s hearing, called by the committee’s Democratic chairwoman, Maxine Waters, of California, is part of a crypto “fact-finding mission” that will help members decide what to do next on stablecoins and other cryptocurrency issues, a committee aide said. . He declined to provide a timeline for possible legislative action, but acknowledged that given the concerns and urgency expressed by financial regulators, it could be imminent.