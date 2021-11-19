Cryptocurrency group loses bid for copy of U.S. Constitution.

Constitution The DAO is known as a decentralized autonomous body, a new type of group controlled by cryptocurrency token holders and incorporates its rules into blockchain-based “smart contracts”. The group was formed last week and its last-minute attempt to raise money for the auction has become a cause among fans of online cryptocurrency.

Crypto-Collectives has previously bought high-value art, including the Woo-Tang Klan album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” which was bought by anonymous investor group PleasrDAO for 4 million last month. If it had won the auction, ConstitutionDAO would have made the largest purchase by DAO and the first of such major physical items.

A copy of the constitution previously sold by Sotheby’s belonged to Dorothy Goldman, widow of a New York real estate developer, who bought it in 1988 for 165,000. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation, the auction house said.

The auction on Thursday night created a frenzy of excitement among ConstitutionDAO participants, with thousands of people watching the live stream to enjoy the group’s bid. Initially, it was not clear whether the winning bidder represented the Constitution DAO, and several people affiliated with the group mistakenly claimed victory.