Crypto shiba inu

cryptocurrency: Indian investment in cryptocurrency hits $10 billion this week

26 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
cryptocurrency: Indian investment in cryptocurrency hits billion this week
Written by admin
cryptocurrency: Indian investment in cryptocurrency hits billion this week

cryptocurrency: Indian investment in cryptocurrency hits $10 billion this week

The crypto party just got bigger this week, as Indian crypto exchanges recorded their biggest investment levels ever, not only in terms of the number of investors, but also in the sums invested.

According to crypto research and intelligence business CREBACO, Indian crypto investments have increased to over $10 billion from $923 million in April 2020, as crypto markets touched all-time highs (based on IP traffic and crypto quantities of Indian

#cryptocurrency #Indian #investment #cryptocurrency #hits #billion #week

READ Also  cryptocurrencies: Want to add crypto to your portfolio? Here's how to play the game!

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment