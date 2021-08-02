Cryptocurrency Industry Wins Concessions in Infrastructure Bill

Last-minute lobbying by the cryptocurrency industry to change the language of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was finalized over the weekend has succeeded in reducing some of the scrutiny that politicians are facing. industry participants will be faced with from the IRS

The final legislation included a few changes to alleviate concerns from the cryptocurrency industry, which last week expressed alarm over new requirements that would define most industry participants as brokers and require them to pass on information. information to the IRS. raise $ 28 billion over a decade.

After receiving reluctance from cryptocurrency lobbyists, lawmakers revised this section of the bill to “clarify” the definition of a broker rather than expand upon it.

The legislation also removed terms explicitly targeting “any decentralized exchange or peer-to-peer market”. It replaced this with a broader definition that characterizes brokers as any person “responsible for regularly providing any service that transfers digital assets on behalf of another person.”