Cryptocurrency Industry Wins Concessions in Infrastructure Bill
Last-minute lobbying by the cryptocurrency industry to change the language of the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was finalized over the weekend has succeeded in reducing some of the scrutiny that politicians are facing. industry participants will be faced with from the IRS
The final legislation included a few changes to alleviate concerns from the cryptocurrency industry, which last week expressed alarm over new requirements that would define most industry participants as brokers and require them to pass on information. information to the IRS. raise $ 28 billion over a decade.
After receiving reluctance from cryptocurrency lobbyists, lawmakers revised this section of the bill to “clarify” the definition of a broker rather than expand upon it.
The legislation also removed terms explicitly targeting “any decentralized exchange or peer-to-peer market”. It replaced this with a broader definition that characterizes brokers as any person “responsible for regularly providing any service that transfers digital assets on behalf of another person.”
The cryptocurrency industry has insisted that the stricter tax enforcement should not apply to miners or creators of digital currency, or the “node operators” who maintain the software behind transactions by movement.
Lobbyists continued to press senators for clarity to ensure that these parts of the nascent industry would be excluded from the law. They think they have assurances from leading lawmakers, such as Republican Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, about the intent of the law, but they are still seeking similar assurances from the Treasury Department, which will have broad discretion to apply the law if passed and signed by President Biden.
