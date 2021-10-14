Cryptocurrency made investors big money in Navratras, know who gave the highest return with bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and other coins have given good returns to investors so far. This year, except for a few weeks, there has been a boom. Especially in these Navratras, good returns have been seen in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has come down to $58000 in the past week. While Ethereum has also crossed the $3600 barrier. On the other hand, Dogecoin is also seeing a lot of momentum. Let us also tell you who has given how much return in the cryptocurrency market in Navratras.

Bitcoin up 7 percent

During these Navratras, the price of bitcoin has seen an increase of about 7 percent. When Navratri started on October 7, the average price of bitcoin was at $54000, which has increased to $58000. Even today bitcoin is trading with a gain of more than 5 percent. Because of which the price is at $ 57500 during the two trading session at one o’clock. Whereas during the trading session today, the price had crossed the level of $ 58500.

Ethereum also has this much return

If we talk about Ethereum, then during the last one week i.e. Navratri tenure, it has given only 3% return. The reason for this is also that on October 11, there was a significant drop in the price of Ethereum, but since then it has seen a rise of about 6 percent. If we talk about today, Ethereum is trading at $ 3629 with a gain of 5.45 percent. Whereas during the trading session today, the price of Ethereum had crossed $ 3661.

Dogecoin gave a negative return of 21 percent

On the other hand, Dogecoin, one of Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrencies, has caused huge losses to investors. Dogecoin has given a negative return of 21 percent in these days of Navratri. Dogecoin was at $0.253385 on October 7, which is today at $0.23503. By the way, today the price of Dogecoin is seeing a rise of more than 6 percent. During the trading session today, Dogecoin had even crossed $ 0.24.

How was the response of the rest of the cryptocurrency?

If you do XRP inside, it has given a return of about 6 percent in the last one week. Whereas Cardano has given flat returns during Navratri. This means that neither its prices have come down nor the prices have increased. While the price of Polkadot is seeing a rise of 20 percent today, it has given a return of only 20 percent in Navratri. On the other hand, Stellar is seeing a 10 percent increase in the price today, while talking about a week, it has seen a rise of only 10 percent.

