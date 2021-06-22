Cryptocurrency market buzzes, bitcoin crosses USD 44,500, ethereum up 11 percent

The rapid rise in the cryptocurrency market has brought joy to the faces of investors who had invested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies at high prices. Bitcoin has crossed $44500 in the last 24 hours. While the price of Ethereum is also trading near $3100. It is seeing an increase of more than 11 percent. XRP, Cardano, Stellar and Uniswap and Dogecoin are seeing gains of over 10 per cent.

The cryptocurrency market is witnessing a great recovery from this month. If we talk about bitcoin itself, then more than $ 4500 has been seen. The special thing is that bitcoin has given a return of 48 percent this year. Let us also tell you that today the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are trading at how much rupees.

Increase in the price of bitcoin: If we talk about bitcoin, then it is currently trading at $ 43,338.70 with a gain of 6 percent. Whereas today the price of the currency had reached $ 44,587.63. If experts are to be believed, the price of bitcoin may see more bullish momentum in the coming days. If we talk about this year, then bitcoin has seen a return of 48.80 percent.

Ethereum price also increased: If we talk about Ethereum, then at present it is seeing a rise of more than 11 percent. Because of which it is trading at $3080. Whereas during the trading session, the price of Ethereum had also gone to $ 3173.79. Ethereum has given returns of over 300% this year.

The status of other cryptocurrencies: If we talk about the rest of the world’s cryptocurrencies, then the price of Dogecoin is seeing a rise of more than 10 percent. Uniswap 12 percent, Polygon 10 percent, Ethereum Classic 11.38 percent, Filecoin more than 11 percent BitTorrent 10 percent, Qtum 27 percent up.





