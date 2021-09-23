Cryptocurrency regulators rush to make first major rules

Largely known as a vehicle for speculation, cryptocurrency is rapidly beginning to replace banking and finance and discussions are raging on whether governments need to augment or eventually replace their traditional currencies. Must issue own digital currency.

At a time when the total value of outstanding crypto tokens such as bitcoin is approximately $2 trillion, stablecoins now underpin a growing share of cryptocurrency transactions globally – almost the same value as all in circulation in the United States.

The regulatory push has generated a wave of lobbying by cryptocurrency authorities. He has lined up in recent weeks in a series of virtual and in-person meetings with banking and financial regulators, seeking to shape the new rules while largely acknowledging that some form of federal oversight is now mandatory. .

Regulators are concerned about whether stablecoin firms have enough liquid assets to support the value of the currency they issue.

For example, in addition to cash and short-term Treasury bonds – which are considered safe and easy to redeem – issuers of the stablecoins USDT and USDC also have, at least until recently, reserve assets such as unsecured debt in corporations, which pose a lot of risk. It is fraught and difficult to rapidly convert to cash, especially in times of financial turmoil. That “commercial paper” is associated with other major parts of the financial system.

Treasury Department officials also want assurance that stablecoin firms have the technical ability to handle large surges in transactions, so that they don’t set off a chain reaction of trouble if a large number of customers try to cash out their holdings. Huh.

Problems have already arisen. Solana Blockchain, a relatively new network that said it “Exploding“The number of stablecoin transactions faced a 17-hour halving on 14 September. blame the company “Resource constraints in the network” that prevented or slowed customers from buying or selling during the crash.