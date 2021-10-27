cryptocurrency: View: Let’s get less cryptic with cryptocurrency

Crypto shiba inu

The crypto story may or may not end badly. But GoI can’t be seen not playing its part.

A Bill on cryptos hangs like a sword with no hints on what the proposed legislation would say. And, a week ago China, a large crypto mining base, prohibited all trades, forcing many miners to go dark. All this can fluster any market.

Do the crypto boys know something we don’t? One bank after another has blocked payments for crypto-currency trades. RBI has – at first obliquely and, of late, directly – voiced its suspicions on what it calls ‘private virtual currencies’. Anurag Thakur, who as junior finance minister was the only government functionary to be surprisingly supportive of cryptocurrencies, is now heading the sports ministry.

A Bill on cryptos hangs like a sword

BY

ET Bureau

6 mins read, Last Updated:

Oct 04, 2021, 10:16 PM IST

