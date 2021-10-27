cryptocurrency: View: Let’s get less cryptic with cryptocurrency

Do the crypto boys know something we don’t? One bank after another has blocked payments for crypto-currency trades. RBI has – at first obliquely and, of late, directly – voiced its suspicions on what it calls ‘private virtual currencies’. Anurag Thakur, who as junior finance minister was the only government functionary to be surprisingly supportive of cryptocurrencies, is now heading the sports ministry.

A Bill on cryptos hangs like a sword