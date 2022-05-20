Sports

Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira goes after Everton supporter who taunted manager

2 days ago
Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira goes after Everton supporter who taunted manager
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been seen expressing his frustration over celebrating followers after their 3-2 defeat to Everton of their English Premier League match on Thursday.

Everton followers took to the sphere after the membership got here again from a 2-0 deficit. Everton’s win over Crystal Palace has secured their place within the Premier League to keep away from deportation forward of Sunday.

Everton fans celebrate the victory over Crystal Palace during an English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Everton followers have fun the victory over Crystal Palace throughout an English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England on Thursday, Might 19, 2022.
(AP Photograph / John Tremendous)

The pitch fan had a cellphone in his hand and the manager scolded Vieira as he left. Vieira retaliated by grabbing the fan and kicking it. Footage of the incident went viral on social media after the manager’s press convention.

Everton manager Frank Lampard commented on the incident.

“I really feel for Patrick,” he stated. “I did not discover him till the tip. I might say, ‘Include us.’ Though he most likely did not need to. After all, he ran 80 yards throughout the pitch, and it is not simple. “

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira, left, and Everton head coach Frank Lampard during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Crystal Palace head coach Patrick Vieira, left, and Everton head coach Frank Lampard throughout the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, on Thursday, Might 19, 2022.
(AP Photograph / John Tremendous)

Lampard saved the cheers from the followers.

“It was a pure wave of followers who got here on the pitch avoiding relegation,” he stated. “If it is performed proper, allow them to keep on the sphere, allow them to have moments. So long as they behave, no drawback.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewis scored within the eighty fifth minute.

“It was extremely particular,” Calvert-Levin informed Sky Sports activities. “The quantity of strain we had, to cut back the 2 objectives to 2-2, I felt that one other alternative would come. I had to ensure I used to be in the best space. It was an unbelievable expertise.

Everton fans celebrate the victory against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League Soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Everton followers have fun the victory towards Crystal Palace throughout the English Premier League Soccer match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, Liverpool, England on Thursday, Might 19, 2022.
(AP Photograph / John Tremendous)

“That is why we love the sport. That is why followers love the sport. You do not need to be within the place we have been in, however then it creates that second. You’ll be able to go from low to excessive so quick. It is the most important weight carry on this planet. . “

The Related Press contributed to this report.

