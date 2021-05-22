CS: GO Major 2021 venue renamed ‘Avicii Arena’ in honor of late Swedish DJ

Ericsson Globe, the venue that may host the upcoming CS: GO Essential, turn into simply not too way back renamed the Avicii Enviornment in honor of the unhurried Swedish DJ.

Acknowledged because the Stockholm Globe Enviornment as a result of it turn into unveiled in 1989, the indoor enviornment turn into renamed the Ericsson Globe in 2009. On the alternative hand, nearly 12 years later, the sector has throughout every other time been renamed, this time in honor of the unhurried Swedish DJ, Avicii.

The Avicii Enviornment is a well-liked theater for live performance occasions and is the house stadium of Sweden’s males’s nationwide ice hockey crew.

As PGL has already confirmed, the 2021 CS: GO Essential will furthermore be held on the Avicii Enviornment.

The 2021 PGL CS: GO Essential in Stockholm, Sweden, is anticipated to function a prize pool of $2 million and is extra prone to be held throughout the months of October and November.

Valve has maintained a real construction of two annual predominant tournaments for CS: GO since 2016.

On the alternative hand, with the breakout of the world pandemic in 2020, Valve turn into compelled to execute the best ESL One: Rio 2020 CS: GO predominant whereas furthermore scrapping plans for each different LAN occasions.

The PGL Essential Stockholm is scheduled to be the primary CS: GO Essential given that StarLadder Berlin Essential in 2019. Valve has furthermore confirmed that since 2021 will function handiest one Essential, players will compete for a staggering prize pool of $2 million.

The PGL Essential Stockholm, which is ready to be held throughout the Avicii Enviornment, is set to provoke on October twenty third, with the Legitimate Closing house to occur on November Seventh.

Provided that that’s extra prone to be the primary CS: GO Essential in over two years, Valve is furthermore anticipated to provoke further in-sport exclaim materials to supply an interactive experience for all individuals who’s searching at from dwelling.

On prime of this, the PGL Essential Stockholm is furthermore presupposed to be the primary CS: GO Essential that shall be broadcast in 4K decision.

With the Avicii Enviornment that useful properties a paunchy capability of 15,000 followers, the PGL Essential Stockholm is furthermore anticipated to designate the return of on-space viewers to esports tournaments.

Aside from the PGL Essential Stockholm, Valve has confirmed that the annual Dota 2 championship, The Worldwide 10, will furthermore be carried out on the Avicii Enviornment from August Fifth to August fifteenth.

