cs Result: ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2021: CS Foundation Course and CSEET Result Announced on icsi.edu, here is the direct link – icsi cs Foundation Result 2022 Announced on icsi.edu, steps to check here
ICSI CS December Result 2021: Learn the way to check outcomes
Step 1: Initially go to the official web site of ICSI, icsi.edu.
Step 2: Obtainable on the homepageICSI CS December Outcomes 2021 ‘ Or ‘ICSI CSEET Outcomes 2021’ Click on on the link.
Step 3: Now fill in the required particulars, log in and click on on submit.
Step 4: Your outcome will likely be displayed on the display.
Step 5: Check the outcome and print it out and maintain it with you for additional reference.
Direct link to ICSI CS Result 2021
ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Direct Link
Additionally learn: NEET UG 2021 Registration: How to register for NEET UG, see schedule, paperwork and essential particulars
Please check the particulars given under on the scorecard-
Roll variety of the candidate
Topic smart division of marks
Whole marks
Eligibility factors
cs June 2022 Examination Schedule Announced
ICSI has introduced the dates for the examination of Firm Secretaries (CS) June 2022. In accordance to the schedule, the govt and vocational examinations will begin from June 1 and finish on June 10, 2022. The examination will likely be held from 9 am to 12 midday. The muse course examination will likely be held on fifteenth and sixteenth June 2022.
#Result #ICSI #CSEET #Result #Foundation #CSEET #Result #Announced #icsiedu #direct #link #icsi #Foundation #Result #Announced #icsiedu #steps #check
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.