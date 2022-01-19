cs Result: ICSI CS, CSEET Result 2021: CS Foundation Course and CSEET Result Announced on icsi.edu, here is the direct link – icsi cs Foundation Result 2022 Announced on icsi.edu, steps to check here

The Institute of Firm Secretaries of India (ICSI) has additionally launched ICSI CS December Result 2022 and CS Govt Entrance Take a look at 2021 Result (ICSI CSEET Result 2021). College students showing for the Firm Secretary Foundation December (ICSI CS Foundation Examination) 2021 can now view their outcomes via the official web site ICSI, icsi.edu. Outcomes introduced right this moment (January 19, 2022) at 4 p.m.

The ICSI CS Foundation Course Examination was held on third and 4th January 2022 throughout the nation. The ICSI CSEET 2021 examination was performed on eighth and tenth January 2022 at varied examination facilities throughout the nation. The scorecard can have the division of marks of the candidate by topic. Keep in mind, the establishment is not going to problem onerous copy of marks with outcome to any candidate. You may see under how to check the outcomes.



ICSI CS December Result 2021: Learn the way to check outcomes

Step 1: Initially go to the official web site of ICSI, icsi.edu.

Step 2: Obtainable on the homepageICSI CS December Outcomes 2021 ‘ Or ‘ICSI CSEET Outcomes 2021’ Click on on the link.

Step 3: Now fill in the required particulars, log in and click on on submit.

Step 4: Your outcome will likely be displayed on the display.

Step 5: Check the outcome and print it out and maintain it with you for additional reference.

Direct link to ICSI CS Result 2021

ICSI CSEET Result 2021 Direct Link

Please check the particulars given under on the scorecard-

Roll variety of the candidate

Topic smart division of marks

Whole marks

Eligibility factors

cs June 2022 Examination Schedule Announced

ICSI has introduced the dates for the examination of Firm Secretaries (CS) June 2022. In accordance to the schedule, the govt and vocational examinations will begin from June 1 and finish on June 10, 2022. The examination will likely be held from 9 am to 12 midday. The muse course examination will likely be held on fifteenth and sixteenth June 2022.