csbc.bih.nic.in: Bihar Constable Jobs: Bihar Constable Recruitment Admission Card Issued, DET for a total of 1722 vacancies to be filled on this day.

CSBC Bihar Constable Admission Card 2021: Bihar Police has issued admission card for Driving Efficiency Test (Bihar Police Constable DET 2021) for the recruitment of Constable (Driver). Candidates who had applied for this vacant post (CSBC Bihar Constable Driver Recruitment 2021) can now go to CSBC’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in to check and download their tickets. To download the ticket, you need to enter your registration number or mobile number.



More than 5,000 candidates were waiting for tickets. Driving Aptitude Test for the posts of Driver Constable and Home Guard Constable in Bihar Police i.e. DET 2021 will be conducted on 8th December 2021. Candidates who are unable to download their tickets can contact Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) from 03 and 04 December 2021. The method of downloading the ticket is given below.

Visit the official website of Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables. In the Bihar Police section on the home page, click on this link to download your e-Admit Card for the Driving Efficiency Test (DET) conducted for the post of Bihar Police Driver Constable or go to Bihar. Homeguard ‘Notice’: Use this link to download your e-Admit Card for Driving Efficiency Test (DET) conducted for the post of Constable Driver in Bihar Homeguards. A new page will open where you can click on the Admission Card Download link. On the new page, enter the registration number or mobile number, date of birth and captcha code. Your ticket will open on the screen. Download it and print it out and keep it with you.

Where will the driving test be taken?

Bihar Police Driver Constable Driving Proficiency Test will be held on 08 December 2021 at Shaheed Rajendra Singh Patna High School. A total of 5,321 candidates have been selected for the exam. A total of 1722 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

