CSBC Bihar Police Fireman Admission Letter 2022 Exam Date Notice for 2380 Vacancies at csbc.bih.nic.in

There is good news for candidates preparing for fireman recruitment in Bihar Police. Bihar Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has announced the date of examination for Fireman Recruitment 2021. Written examination will be held on 27th March (Sunday) 2022 for 2380 vacant posts of Fireman. Candidates can view the examination instructions by visiting the official website of CSBC, csbc.bih.nic.in.Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 Exam will be held on 27th March 2022 in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The second shift will run from 2 to 4 p.m. Candidates must reach the examination center one hour before the commencement of the examination. During the exam, you have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines like face mask or face shield, personal hand sanitizer and social distance etc. Let us know that earlier this exam (CSBC Bihar Fireman Exam 2021) was to be held on 06 June 2021 at various examination centers in the state. However, the tests were postponed due to coronavirus (Covid 19) epidemic.

When will the admission card of Bihar Police Fireman come?

As per the instructions issued by CSBC, Bihar Police Fireman Recruitment Examination 2022 Admission Card will be issued on 15th March 2022. Candidates can download their e-tickets by visiting the official website. Candidates can bring their valid photo identity card such as voter ID card, passport, driving license, PAN card or Aadhar card along with printout of admission card. For the convenience of the candidates, the Board (CSBC) has shared a copy of the OMR sheet related to the written test (for example). In which you can read how to fill OMR sheet and necessary instructions.



Vacancy details

Under Advertisement No. 01/2021, 2,380 posts of Firemen will be recruited in Bihar Fire Service. This includes 957 posts for general category, 238 for EWC, 378 for SC, 23 for ST, 419 for SCBC, 268 for OBC and 97 for OBC women’s category. Out of the total vacancies, 1487 male and 893 female candidates will be selected.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by Physical Eligibility Test (PET). The final merit list will be issued based on the performance of the candidates in PET and written examination. Through the Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021 Campaign, applications were invited for a total of 2,380 vacancies between February 24, 2021 and March 25, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the website for the latest updates.

See exam date and admission instructions here